Thousands of parcels will go undelivered across Lancashire this week as delivery drivers go on strike.

Self-employed delivery drivers working for DPD are staging a nationwide strike today, Wednesday, and Thursday. It means no parcels will be delivered or collected across the country, including Lancashire.

A driver at the DPD depot in Preston - which distributes parcels across the region - said the decision to strike come after their wages were cut by hundreds of pounds a month amid changes in parcel payments.

The unnamed driver said the pay cut is putting pressure on countless families, with Christmas just around the corner. He said strike action will have a ‘huge impact’ on customers in Preston, South Ribble, Chorley, Blackpool, Fylde, Wyre, East Lancashire and surrounding areas.

He said: “We were recently hit with a 65p cut per parcel - just over £7,000 a year - despite the fact that there has been no pay rise in the last 10 years.

“With the rising cost of living, this reduction represents a significant financial blow to drivers who are already struggling to make ends meet.

“This action is not taken lightly, but drivers feel they have reached breaking point.

“We believe it is important that our voices are heard and that the public is made aware of the pressures and treatment faced by drivers under what many feel is a form of corporate dictatorship.”

As of last week, DPD slashed the rate paid to drivers for smaller parcels by 65p, with payments now made depending on the size of the parcel and the number of deliveries they complete.

The move affects thousands of self-employed delivery drivers at the company. But the parcel giant says it has also introduced new incentives for delivery drivers that are “designed to increase earnings all year round”.

What DPD say...

A spokesman for DPD said: “We have adjusted some of our rates to reflect changes in our parcel traffic profile.

“Driver stops which include only smaller parcels will see a reduction of 65p. Stops which include larger parcels, or high-value or pharmaceutical parcels will not be impacted by these changes, while heavier deliveries will attract an additional payment of 65p.

“We have also introduced a series of new incentive payments for drivers, designed to increase earnings all year round. As a result, we believe our driver remuneration package remains among the best in our industry.”