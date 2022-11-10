Crofters Hotel: this is what our readers had to say about the demolition of the Garstang venue
A popular hotel venue near Garstang has been completely demolished as developers plan for a new residential site, here’s what our readers had to say.
The Crofters Hotel and wedding venue was demolished just three months after closing earlier this year and, once the site is cleared, work will start on building a new residential care house in its place.
Readers had a big reaction to the news that was once the popular hotel, pub, restaurant and wedding venue had been razed to the ground.
Here’s what they had to say:
Glynn Shorrock: “Couldn’t be that popular if it had to close down.”
Denise Mitchell: “Had many a good party here and stay over, such a shame”
Mackaela Johnson: “Gosh so sorry to hear this, I worked there many moons ago as a hotel receptionist.”John Hayes: “Sounds about right for Preston Council. I look forward to seeing the the new flat pack building....that will be demolished within 20 years.”
Gerry Mckenna: “Building a £7.million old people home that's the easy part staffing the home will be nearly impossible people are leaving by thousands a day never known nothing like it.”Vic Slater: “This was a regular stop on the way home to Lancaster after a weekend’s climbing in North Wales. It was the Mayfield transport cafe in those days (early sixties). Beans on toast and a pint of tea was one shilling (5p for those not of the same vintage as me!). Happy days!”
Sylvia Davis: “Surely that could have been adapted and extended into a care home as it was already a hotel, what a waste!”
Judith Croskell: “We used to live up the road from The Crofters when it was known as The Concorde.”
Martyn Pearce: “Shame because a lot of people will have memories of this place associated with special occasions.”
Diana Smith: “Lots of happy family parties there!”
Irina Othenin-Girard: “Times have changed, not always in the right direction.”
Claire Walker: “Oh no the biggest ever Yorkshire puddings are no more.”
Christian Atack: “Many happy memories working for Mr Sharpe and his awesome team.”
Lesley Prior: “Shame we had our wedding reception there was brilliant.”