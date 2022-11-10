The Crofters Hotel and wedding venue was demolished just three months after closing earlier this year and, once the site is cleared, work will start on building a new residential care house in its place.

Readers had a big reaction to the news that was once the popular hotel, pub, restaurant and wedding venue had been razed to the ground.

Here’s what they had to say:

Crofters Hotel prior to the demolition.

Glynn Shorrock: “Couldn’t be that popular if it had to close down.”

Denise Mitchell: “Had many a good party here and stay over, such a shame”

Mackaela Johnson: “Gosh so sorry to hear this, I worked there many moons ago as a hotel receptionist.”John Hayes: “Sounds about right for Preston Council. I look forward to seeing the the new flat pack building....that will be demolished within 20 years.”

Whats left of the Crofters in Garstang after demolition.

Gerry Mckenna: “Building a £7.million old people home that's the easy part staffing the home will be nearly impossible people are leaving by thousands a day never known nothing like it.”Vic Slater: “This was a regular stop on the way home to Lancaster after a weekend’s climbing in North Wales. It was the Mayfield transport cafe in those days (early sixties). Beans on toast and a pint of tea was one shilling (5p for those not of the same vintage as me!). Happy days!”

Sylvia Davis: “Surely that could have been adapted and extended into a care home as it was already a hotel, what a waste!”

Judith Croskell: “We used to live up the road from The Crofters when it was known as The Concorde.”

Martyn Pearce: “Shame because a lot of people will have memories of this place associated with special occasions.”

Diana Smith: “Lots of happy family parties there!”

Irina Othenin-Girard: “Times have changed, not always in the right direction.”

Claire Walker: “Oh no the biggest ever Yorkshire puddings are no more.”

Christian Atack: “Many happy memories working for Mr Sharpe and his awesome team.”