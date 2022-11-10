News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Crofters Hotel: this is what our readers had to say about the demolition of the Garstang venue

A popular hotel venue near Garstang has been completely demolished as developers plan for a new residential site, here’s what our readers had to say.

By Hannah Bridgeman
34 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 10th Nov 2022, 11:26am

The Crofters Hotel and wedding venue was demolished just three months after closing earlier this year and, once the site is cleared, work will start on building a new residential care house in its place.

Readers had a big reaction to the news that was once the popular hotel, pub, restaurant and wedding venue had been razed to the ground.

Here’s what they had to say:

Crofters Hotel prior to the demolition.

Most Popular

Glynn Shorrock: “Couldn’t be that popular if it had to close down.”

Denise Mitchell: “Had many a good party here and stay over, such a shame”

Mackaela Johnson: “Gosh so sorry to hear this, I worked there many moons ago as a hotel receptionist.”John Hayes: “Sounds about right for Preston Council. I look forward to seeing the the new flat pack building....that will be demolished within 20 years.”

Read More
Lancaster traffic delays after bus crashes into wall in Caton Road

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Whats left of the Crofters in Garstang after demolition.

Gerry Mckenna: “Building a £7.million old people home that's the easy part staffing the home will be nearly impossible people are leaving by thousands a day never known nothing like it.”Vic Slater: “This was a regular stop on the way home to Lancaster after a weekend’s climbing in North Wales. It was the Mayfield transport cafe in those days (early sixties). Beans on toast and a pint of tea was one shilling (5p for those not of the same vintage as me!). Happy days!”

Sylvia Davis: “Surely that could have been adapted and extended into a care home as it was already a hotel, what a waste!”

Judith Croskell: “We used to live up the road from The Crofters when it was known as The Concorde.”

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Martyn Pearce: “Shame because a lot of people will have memories of this place associated with special occasions.”

Diana Smith: “Lots of happy family parties there!”

Irina Othenin-Girard: “Times have changed, not always in the right direction.”

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Claire Walker: “Oh no the biggest ever Yorkshire puddings are no more.”

Christian Atack: “Many happy memories working for Mr Sharpe and his awesome team.”

Lesley Prior: “Shame we had our wedding reception there was brilliant.”

HotelGarstang