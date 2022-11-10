Police closed Caton Road (A589) both ways after the bus crashed into a wall near the junction with Lansil Way at around 8.20am.

Lansil Way is fully closed and a stretch of Caton Road – between Langdale Road and Mannin Way – is also closed in both directions.

Ambulance crews attended but police say there does not appear to be any major injuries.

The scene of the bus crash in Caton Road, Lancaster on Thursday morning (November 10)

The road was still closed at 10am and was causing delays for those heading south on the A6 into the city centre.

A police spokesman said: “Lansil Way, Lancaster is currently closed following a road traffic collision. It is unclear at this time how long the road will be closed for.

“We advise finding alternative routes when travelling and will update once the road has been reopened.”