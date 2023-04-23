Longridge Cricket Clubs new Cub’s Squad is looking to kick start the launch of its new junior under-sevens programme. The new squad, launched following the increasing popularity in the sport, allows for both boys and girls under seven years of age regular access to learn and develop basic cricket skills before transitioning to the club’s popular U9s squad.

Already thriving, the Cubs programme is currently working with 24 children, to add to a further 110 junior members across its U9s – U18s boys and girls club. James Mullin, Sponsorship Manager at Longridge Cricket Club, said: “We’re lucky at Longridge Cricket Club to have strong connections with the local community, good relationships with local schools and leagues, as well as having great teams of coaches and volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a result, and through our involvement with national programmes, we have seen steady growth in our junior section over the last six or seven years and no sign of this slowing. Our Cubs programme will be a fantastic additional offering to our range of junior activities and look forward to growing our offering even further.”

Longridge Cricket Club's under sevens

“Through the help of generous time dedicated by volunteers, the new Cubs team looks to engender the love of cricket among the younger generations, as well as providing affordable cricket for all. All this, while welcoming new families to the club and promoting health, fitness and wellbeing.” James continues: “Local clubs like Longridge Cricket Club simply cannot survive without the support and generosity of local businesses, like Tilia Homes. Thanks to this sponsorship, were able to provide the youngsters with their own training shirts and vital equipment, which will give the group an immediate identity and sense of belonging for our inaugural programme, as well as allow us to deliver high quality sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad