Council complaints: this is how many times your local authority has received a complaint for its services or conduct
The number of complaints against councils rose by 25 per cent compared to last year.
By The Newsroom
3 minutes ago
With the UK council tax increasing by 3.5 per cent on average, this is likely to raise people’s expectations of their local councils.
Keen to find out which council serves its residents the best, Claims.co.uk investigated 2016 to 2022 complaints data from the Local Government Ombudsman to uncover the most complained about councils in Lancashire, alongside which council has improved the most using historical figures.
Here are the top seven most complained about councils on the list you can view the full study here.
