Council complaints: this is how many times your local authority has received a complaint for its services or conduct

The number of complaints against councils rose by 25 per cent compared to last year.

By The Newsroom
3 minutes ago

With the UK council tax increasing by 3.5 per cent on average, this is likely to raise people’s expectations of their local councils.

Keen to find out which council serves its residents the best, Claims.co.uk investigated 2016 to 2022 complaints data from the Local Government Ombudsman to uncover the most complained about councils in Lancashire, alongside which council has improved the most using historical figures.

Here are the top seven most complained about councils on the list you can view the full study here.

1. Blackburn with Darwen Council

Blackburn with Darwen Council No. of complaints per 10,000 people (2016-2022) - 17.3 % of complaints upheld - 59.26% Most common complaints: Education & Children's Services

Photo: submit

2. rossendale.jpg

Rossendale Borough Council No. of complaints per 10,000 people (2016-2022) - 14.6 % of complaints upheld - 53.85% Most common complaints - Environmental services, public protection and regulation

Photo: google maps

3. pendle.jpg

Pendle Borough Council No. of complaints per 10,000 people (2016-2022) - 10.1 % of complaints upheld - 53.33% Most common complaints - Benefits & Tax

Photo: google maps

4. preston council.jpg

Preston City Council No. of complaints per 10,000 people (2016-2022) - 8.5 % of complaints upheld - 35.71% Most common complaints - Planning & Development

Photo: google maps

