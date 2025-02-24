Cosy Homes in Lancashire expands digital marketing campaign with Bespoke

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cosy Homes in Lancashire has expanded its retainer with Chorley-based digital agency Bespoke, following the success of its previous lead generation projects for the local authority scheme focused on funding and supporting home energy efficiency in Lancashire.

Launched in 2014, Cosy Homes in Lancashire is an initiative by local councils across Lancashire and offers an accessible and straightforward means of accessing grants from various sources to fund new heating measures, insulation and renewable technologies in domestic properties.

Partnering with 13 local authorities and delivered by Rhea Projects, Cosy Homes in Lancashire offers residents access to free air source heat pumps, solar PV and other renewable technologies, energy advice and support on energy saving measures.

Bespoke was first commissioned to deliver a new website for the initiative in late 2022 and has since been running a digital marketing campaign to generate enquiries for the range of services on offer.

Phil Turner of Bespoke with Cosy Homes in Lancashire website

Cosy Homes in Lancashire has now doubled the retainer after Bespoke exceeded its core lead generation objectives for application form submissions since launch.

The expansion will see the campaign extended onto further social media platforms, with increased pay-per-click advertising and email marketing support.

Cosy Homes Energy Projects Officer Andrea Howe said: “Cold homes cause a lot of problems for people, particularly those with long-term conditions, which can put extra pressure on the health services, especially in winter.

“There are various schemes available to help people keep their homes warmer but they can be quite complex to navigate, which can put some people off accessing them.

“Cosy Homes in Lancashire, which is open to eligible Lancashire residents, helps people navigate the various types of support and access the relevant measures to help them keep their homes warm.

“The website includes explainer videos, guidance and links to the range of help available, from first-time central heating, window & door upgrades, solar panels, various types of insulation, to boiler replacement, smart heating and LED lighting.

“The aim of Cosy Homes is to be Lancashire's 'One Stop Shop for Warmth' offering help and assistance to every household in the county, which is why we are pleased to have expanded our contract with Bespoke based on the success of our initial campaign.”

Employing 12 staff in both Chorley and London, Bespoke is a lead generation specialist agency. As well as designing and building websites, the agency also delivers online campaigns through retainers to help in-house marketing teams maximise their returns from their online spend.

In 2024, the agency was recognised in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work survey and also saw its Investors in People status renewed after a major three-year review.