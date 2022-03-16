You can charge your Porsche at Ribby Hall in Lancashire thanks to teamwork with Preston dealership
A Lancashire holiday destination has teamed up with sports car firm Porsche to install electric vehicle charging points.
Ribby Hall Village in Wrea Green has officially unveiled the Fylde’s first Porsche Destination electric charging point and will appear of the maps of the car firm’s satellite navigation system.
The new installation is part of an ongoing partnership between the holiday complex and Porsche Centre Preston.
Stephanie Harrison, Ribby Hall Village marketing and strategy manager, said: “Sustainability and the environment have been a priority for us for many years. Our partnership with Porsche Centre Preston has fast-tracked the installation of new EV chargers reinforcing our commitment to sustainable tourism and the environment.”
Ribby Hall Village is a Green Tourism Gold Award holder from the Green Tourism Business Scheme run by Visit Britain. The scheme issues certificates in recognition of sustainability in UK tourist destinations.
The “Porsche Destination Charging” programme was launched in May 2020 to oversee roll out charger installations at selected hotels, airports, museums, shopping centres, sports clubs and marinas.
Tom Fox, Porsche Centre Preston managing director, said: “The Porsche Destination charging programme means that - in addition to charging at public charging points; at home; and, at a Porsche Centres - Porsche electric and hybrid owners can also charge their vehicles at a global network of luxury hotels, fine restaurants and premium venues; just like Ribby Hall Village.”
Two local businesses, PEI-Delta Limited in Poulton Le Fylde and Preston-based Smart EV, joined forces to install the chargers.
The Ribby Hall EV installation follows on from Lancashire’s first installation at Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms in West Aughton.