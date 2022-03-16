You can charge your Porsche at Ribby Hall in Lancashire thanks to teamwork with Preston dealership

Ribby Hall Village in Wrea Green has officially unveiled the Fylde’s first Porsche Destination electric charging point and will appear of the maps of the car firm’s satellite navigation system.

The new installation is part of an ongoing partnership between the holiday complex and Porsche Centre Preston.

Stephanie Harrison, Ribby Hall Village marketing and strategy manager, said: “Sustainability and the environment have been a priority for us for many years. Our partnership with Porsche Centre Preston has fast-tracked the installation of new EV chargers reinforcing our commitment to sustainable tourism and the environment.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Porsche Centre Preston and Ribby Hall have teamed up to offer electric vehicle charging points. L to R: Tom Fox, managing director Porsche Centre Preston with Stephanie Harrison business strategy manager, and Paul Harrison, chief executive Ribby Hall Village

Ribby Hall Village is a Green Tourism Gold Award holder from the Green Tourism Business Scheme run by Visit Britain. The scheme issues certificates in recognition of sustainability in UK tourist destinations.

The “Porsche Destination Charging” programme was launched in May 2020 to oversee roll out charger installations at selected hotels, airports, museums, shopping centres, sports clubs and marinas.

Tom Fox, Porsche Centre Preston managing director, said: “The Porsche Destination charging programme means that - in addition to charging at public charging points; at home; and, at a Porsche Centres - Porsche electric and hybrid owners can also charge their vehicles at a global network of luxury hotels, fine restaurants and premium venues; just like Ribby Hall Village.”

Two local businesses, PEI-Delta Limited in Poulton Le Fylde and Preston-based Smart EV, joined forces to install the chargers.