Netflix has confirmed price rises for many places 💰

Netflix has put up its prices in parts of the world.

It comes after subscription costs went up in 2023 in the UK and the US.

The streaming giant launched a clampdown on password sharing in 2022.

The prices of Netflix have gone up for subscribers in many parts of the world - but British users don’t have to worry just yet.

Users were hit by a cost increase last year, but despite analysts predicting further rises nothing has been announced so far for viewers in the UK and the US. However the same is not true for other parts of the world.

You can compare how prices for Netflix now to when the service first launched in the UK more than a decade ago here. The latest rises come after the streaming giant crackdown on password sharing.

A computer screen and mobile phone display the Netflix logo. Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images.

Where has Netflix raised prices in 2024?

The BBC reports that the streaming giant has put up prices in Japan as well as parts of Europe, the Middle East and Africa this year. It comes as the growth of subscribers seen post the password sharing crackdown begins to fade.

According to the Beeb, Netflix is putting up prices in Spain and Italy following changes to plans in Hungary and Czech Republic (Czechia) announced in August 2024.

When did prices rise in the UK last?

Netflix put up its prices for British subscribers - as well as US audiences - in 2023. Prices on the basic and premium tiers increased last year, following a rise to the cost of standard plan 12 months earlier.

