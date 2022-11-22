It was the first Wagamama branch in Lancashire when it opened its doors at Deepdale Retail Park in March.

But the kitchen, which offered customers the option of delivery or ‘click and collect’, has now closed permanently.

The closure was a surprise to customers who found the unit suddenly stripped of its signage with a ‘To Let’ sign posted on the building at the weekend.

Wagamama opened on March 21, 2022 and closed just 8 months later in November 2022

No explanation has been given for the closure at this stage, and it has not said whether it has any plans to return to the city or elsewhere in Lancashire.

The Preston branch has been removed from the Wagamama and Deliveroo websites and apps, and the Facebook page confirms the store is now ‘permanently closed’.

Wagamama caused a buzz of excitement among foodies when it opened at Deepdale Retail Park on March 21, with the delivery kitchen based in a block of units close to Aldi.

It offered delivery across the city and surrounding areas including Ingol, Fulwood, Penwortham, Grimsargh, Samlesbury, Higher Walton and Lostock Hall. Those outside the Deliveroo delivery radius were able to order online and collect from the ‘kitchen’.

Wagamama has permanently closed its 'delivery kitchen' at Deepdale Retail Park in Preston

Speaking ahead of the opening earlier this year, Wagamama said it was ‘excited’ to be opening its first Lancashire branch in Preston and hoped to replicate the success it had in other cities.

Regional marketing manager, Alice Eagle said: “We are so excited to be opening our second Wagamama kitchen in the north of England, after seeing so much success in Leeds.

"Wagamama has been a pillar in the communities around central and greater Manchester for over 25 years now and we felt it was time to provide the people of Preston with the option to have our bowls delivered direct to their doors.

"Our Wagamama kitchen in Preston will also be the first to offer a click and collect option to those who may be slightly outside of the Deliveroo radius and of course have our Middlebrook Bolton location nearby if folks are wanting the option to dine in with us instead.”

Its nearest branches are now at Middlebrook Retail Park in Horwich, near Bolton. It also has restaurants in Manchester and Liverpool.