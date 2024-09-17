‘Unique’ restaurant and takeaway planned for busy Preston street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A planned new restaurant and takeaway in Preston is promising to serve up healthy options to its customers - complete with advice about a good diet.

The operator of the proposed two-storey venture, on New Hall Lane, says the business will provide “a unique eating experience” in the area, as well as offering meal plans.

A blueprint has been lodged with Preston City Council for the conversion of a shop close to the junction with Mosley Street. The building - which has, in the past, been occupied by a barbers - currently bears an “opening soon” sign, heralding the hoped-for arrival of the Izmir Grill.

A statement accompanying the planning application - which uses the name Donya Breakfast Bar - says the aim is to “improve upon" an existing takeaway business in the location.

It adds: “The restaurant and takeaway proprietors wish to provide healthy all-day breakfast, grilled, baked, vegetarian, vegan, kosha, halal meat and Keto…options to the general public in an area where these…are not available.

“The business wishes to promote [a] healthy lifestyle and eating, with its main purpose being employing [a] health professional to provide long-term eating programmes to their clientele with meals on a daily basis - and with the option of a home delivery service, takeaway, and consumption of food and drink on the premises.

“The [site] is the perfect location for a healthier option restaurant and takeaway, providing an alternative to the predominant unhealthy curry and fried chicken options currently available in the area.”

The business will especially target breakfast-buying morning commuters along the busy A59 - en route either to Preston city centre or the M6. If it gets the go-ahead, the facility would be open between 8am and 11pm.

The applicants say their proposal will better fulfil the property’s potential, with customer seating to be spread across its two floors.