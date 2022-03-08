Fishwich and Frenchwood now boost some of the fastest broadband speeds
People in the Fishwick and Frenchwood area of Preston can now access some of the fastest internet services available thanks to the full fibre network CityFibre is delivering as part of a £30m investment in the city.
CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent full fibre platform, has now completed its full fibre network rollout in the area and homes have been designated ‘ready for service.’
This means residents can now choose to connect to the fastest and most reliable internet services in the UK as they go live in their area. In Preston, Gigabit-capable services are currently available from Air Broadband. Across the UK, CityFibre is working with launch partner Vodafone to deliver next generation broadband services, as well as TalkTalk, with others expected to join the network soon.
The completion of Fishwick and Frenchwood marks another milestone in CityFibre’s £30m project, which aims to future-proof Preston by ensuring its digital infrastructure is able to support residents’, businesses’ and services’ growing data consumption in an increasingly online world.
Preston homes in areas of Ribbleton have also been made ready for service and work is underway in the St. Matthews and City Centre wards. Once the full rollout has been completed, almost every home and business will have access to full fibre broadband.
Speaking of this latest milestone, Steve Thorpe, CityFibre’s City Manager for Preston said: “We are really pleased to be offering people in Preston all the benefits full fibre connectivity has to offer, and we would like to thank the residents in the area who have been extremely patient with us as we have built our infrastructure.”