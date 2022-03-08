Fishwich and Frenchwood now boost some of the fastest broadband speeds

CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent full fibre platform, has now completed its full fibre network rollout in the area and homes have been designated ‘ready for service.’

This means residents can now choose to connect to the fastest and most reliable internet services in the UK as they go live in their area. In Preston, Gigabit-capable services are currently available from Air Broadband. Across the UK, CityFibre is working with launch partner Vodafone to deliver next generation broadband services, as well as TalkTalk, with others expected to join the network soon.

The completion of Fishwick and Frenchwood marks another milestone in CityFibre’s £30m project, which aims to future-proof Preston by ensuring its digital infrastructure is able to support residents’, businesses’ and services’ growing data consumption in an increasingly online world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Thorpe, city manager, CityFibre, with some of the team

Preston homes in areas of Ribbleton have also been made ready for service and work is underway in the St. Matthews and City Centre wards. Once the full rollout has been completed, almost every home and business will have access to full fibre broadband.