Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The retailer told the Post it is carrying out what it describes as “maintenance works” at the Fishergate store, along with some cleaning of the frontage of the building. The outlet is still trading and it is understood that none of the activity requires planning permission.

Even the windows of the shop are obscured from view, with arrows directing customers to the doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M&S is one of the most prominent names on Preston’s high street. Two years ago it was forced to quash rumours that there was a question mark over its future on the city’s prime retail thoroughfare, amid concern from some customers that its ranges were being reduced.

The shrouded frontage of Marks and Spencer on Preston's Fishergate

Back in October 2022, the company revealed its intention to reduce its ‘full line’ stores nationwide from 247 to 180 by 2028. However, it announced that it would open 104 new Simply Food’ outlets, taking their number from 316 to 420.

The retailer also said it was investing £480m in its "store rotation programme", creating 3,400 jobs in the process.