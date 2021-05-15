These are 42 pubs and bars in Preston that will open INDOORS from Monday

No more checking weather forecasts, as from Monday May 17, all these Preston pubs and bars will welcome customers indoors once again.

You can find a list of restaurants which are doing the same here.

From Monday venues will not have to serve a substantial meal with alcoholic drinks; nor will there be a curfew. Customers will, however, have to order, eat and drink while seated.

1. 1842 Restaurant & Bar 1842 Restaurant & Bar, The Corn Exchange, Lune St, Preston PR1 2NN Buy photo

2. Baker Street Preston Baker Street Preston, 30-34 Avenham St, Preston PR1 3BN Buy photo

3. Baluga Bar & Club Baluga Bar & Club, 11-14 Miller Arcade, Preston PR1 2QY Buy photo

4. Barney's Barney's, 118 Church St, Preston PR1 3BT Buy photo