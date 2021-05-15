These are 42 pubs and bars in Preston that will open INDOORS from Monday
It's been a long wait, but the waiting is finally over.
Saturday, 15th May 2021, 4:55 am
No more checking weather forecasts, as from Monday May 17, all these Preston pubs and bars will welcome customers indoors once again.
You can find a list of restaurants which are doing the same here.
From Monday venues will not have to serve a substantial meal with alcoholic drinks; nor will there be a curfew. Customers will, however, have to order, eat and drink while seated.
