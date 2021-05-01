All these Preston restaurants are all set to open INDOORS on May 17
Step three of the Government's road map out of lockdown is due on 17 May.
Saturday, 1st May 2021, 7:00 am
Assuming all goes to plan, indoor hospitality will reopen - and as in Step 2, venues will not have to serve a substantial meal with alcoholic drinks; nor will there be a curfew.
Customers will, however, have to order, eat and drink while seated.
These Preston restaurants are ready to welcome customers indoors on Monday May 17, and are raring to go.
If you own a restaurant and want to be added to this list, email your details to [email protected]
Page 1 of 4