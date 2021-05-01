Assuming all goes to plan, indoor hospitality will reopen on 17 May
All these Preston restaurants are all set to open INDOORS on May 17

Step three of the Government's road map out of lockdown is due on 17 May.

By Iain Lynn
Saturday, 1st May 2021, 7:00 am

Assuming all goes to plan, indoor hospitality will reopen - and as in Step 2, venues will not have to serve a substantial meal with alcoholic drinks; nor will there be a curfew.

Customers will, however, have to order, eat and drink while seated.

These Preston restaurants are ready to welcome customers indoors on Monday May 17, and are raring to go.

1. 1842 Restaurant & Bar

1842 Restaurant & Bar, The Corn Exchange, Lune St, Preston PR1 2NN Phone: 01772 821768

2. Fino Tapas

Fino Tapas, 38 Guildhall St, Preston PR1 3NU Phone: 01772 556817

3. Bistrot Pierre

Bistrot Pierre, The Church, 83B Fishergate, Preston PR1 2NJ Phone: 01772 554960

4. We Don't Give a Fork

We Don't Give a Fork, Address: 20 Guildhall St, Preston PR1 3NU Phone: 01772 203775

