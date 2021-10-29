These are 5 of the best places to get a roast dinner in Preston this weekend

And Preston has plenty of great places to choose from this Sunday.
Here are 5 roast dinner recommendations in Preston with 100 reviews or more that managed to score 4.5 stars or more out of 5.
1. Haighton Manor
Haighton Manor / Haighton Green Ln, Preston PR2 5SQ / Google rating 4.6 out of 5 stars / "Just had a Sunday roast, the lamb shoulder was amazing."
2. Plau Gin & Beer House
Plau Gin & Beer House / 115 Friargate, Preston PR1 2EE / Google rating 4.6 out of 5 stars / "After decades of eating Sunday dinners, I have to say the wild feasting menu at Plau is without doubt the best I have ever tried."
3. The Ginger Bistro
The Ginger Bistro / 333 Garstang Rd, Fulwood, Preston PR2 9UP / Google rating 4.6 out of 5 stars / "The food, service, atmosphere and general ambience were all excellent."
4. The Hand & Dagger Inn
The Hand & Dagger Inn / Treales Rd, Preston PR4 0SA / Google rating 4.6 out of 5 stars / "Amazing Sunday roast followed by gorgeous pud. Very friendly staff and atmosphere. Highly recommend."