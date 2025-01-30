Preston's new cinema announces opening date

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston’s new cinema has revealed exactly when it will be showing its first films.

The eight-screen Arc Cinema - part of the city’s new ‘Animate’ leisure and restaurant complex - will officially open on 21st February.

The Post revealed earlier this month that the venue was set to open during half-term week, as a key milestone in the phased launch of the £45.8m attraction. Signage was being erected on the building earlier this week.

A statement on the Arc Cinema Preston Facebook page said: “The countdown is officially on - The Arc Cinema - opens its doors on February 21st. With free parking for all our visitors, luxurious recliner seating, the latest blockbusters and plenty of popcorn, we can’t wait to welcome you to your new favourite cinema.”

The night before its grand opening, the cinema will stage a VIP event - entry to which can be won in an online competition, whose two winners will also get free tickets to a film every week for the first six months the venue is in operation.

The first of Animate’s six eateries - Argento Lounge - will be the debut outlet to open within the development, on 5th February, with the remaining restaurants and a Hollywood Bowl following in the weeks after the cinema.

A competitive games outlet is currently still vacant.