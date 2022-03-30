Preston takeaway Foody G17 3BZ scores 3 out of 5 for food hygiene
A Preston takeaway has been handed a new 3 out of 5 star food hygiene rating following an inspection earlier this month.
Foody G17 3BZ, a takeaway at 434 Blackpool Road, Preston was given the score after an assessment on March 3, 2022, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
A three star rating means that the business was found to be “generally satisfactory” for hygiene standards in all areas inspected by a food safety officer.
During the visit inspectors found the establishment to be “generally satisfactory” in all areas, including, hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and the management of food safety.
It means that of Preston's 197 takeaways with ratings, 129 (65 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
More details on the standards found by food safety officers at the time of inspection can be found on the Food Standards Agency website