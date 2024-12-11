Preston takeaway dating back to the '80s to become a very different kind of shop
The retail unit, on Ribbleton Lane, is currently vacant and was most recently in use as the Patty Shack.
Permission for a takeaway in the location was first granted back in 1987 and Preston City Council planners have now approved a proposal to convert it into what the applicant for the change describes as a “sweet shop”.
The business will open from midday until 9pm, seven days a week. No objections were received to the plans and the flat above the property will be unchanged.
In a report outlining the reasons for giving the go-ahead to the overhaul, planning officers say it would not have “any unacceptable impact” upon the local area or highway safety - and was in keeping with other retail premises nearby.
It was concluded that the new venture would not have a greater impact on residents of the flat than the takeaway - and would also serve to bring an empty shop back into use.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.