Preston takeaway dating back to the '80s to become a very different kind of shop

The former takeaway (grey-coloured building) on Ribbleton Lane is to reopen as a confectioner (image: Google)

A Preston shop that has operated as a takeaway for more than 35 years is to go from selling hot cooked food to confectionery.

The retail unit, on Ribbleton Lane, is currently vacant and was most recently in use as the Patty Shack.

Permission for a takeaway in the location was first granted back in 1987 and Preston City Council planners have now approved a proposal to convert it into what the applicant for the change describes as a “sweet shop”.

The business will open from midday until 9pm, seven days a week. No objections were received to the plans and the flat above the property will be unchanged.

In a report outlining the reasons for giving the go-ahead to the overhaul, planning officers say it would not have “any unacceptable impact” upon the local area or highway safety - and was in keeping with other retail premises nearby.

It was concluded that the new venture would not have a greater impact on residents of the flat than the takeaway - and would also serve to bring an empty shop back into use.