Royal visit from The Earl and Countess of Wessex for Preston today to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee and 20 years as a city
Today (September 7), Royal visitors are coming to Preston to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee and 20 years as a city.
The Earl and Countess of Wessex will be visiting Preston Market, along with Avenham and Miller Parks, as part of the celebration of the Platinum Jubilee and to mark Preston’s 20 years as a city.
As part of The Queen’s Golden Jubilee celebrations in 2002, Preston was granted city status – becoming England’s 50th city during the 50th year of Her Majesty’s reign – recognising Preston’s strong regional significance.
Prince Edward, the Queen’s youngest child, and his wife Sophie Rhys-Jones are visiting the city twenty years on in what marks a rare but exciting royal visit.
Most Popular
Read More
Speaking when the visit was announced last month, Mayor of Preston, Councillor Neil Darby, said: “We are honoured to be welcoming Their Royal Highnesses, The Earl and Countess of Wessex in September.
“As we continue to celebrate Preston’s 20 years as a city, we are looking forward to The Earl and Countess of Wessex’s visits to Preston Market and two of our beautiful green spaces, Avenham and Miller Parks, which have once again been awarded the Green Flag Award.
“In the year that Her Majesty The Queen celebrates 70 years as our Monarch, and The Queen’s Baton Relay passed through our parks and city centre ahead of the Commonwealth Games, we are delighted that The Earl and Countess of Wessex will be visiting our city, and we look forward to showing them some of Proud Preston’s iconic locations.”