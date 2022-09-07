The Earl and Countess of Wessex will be visiting Preston Market, along with Avenham and Miller Parks, as part of the celebration of the Platinum Jubilee and to mark Preston’s 20 years as a city.

As part of The Queen’s Golden Jubilee celebrations in 2002, Preston was granted city status – becoming England’s 50th city during the 50th year of Her Majesty’s reign – recognising Preston’s strong regional significance.

Prince Edward, the Queen’s youngest child, and his wife Sophie Rhys-Jones are visiting the city twenty years on in what marks a rare but exciting royal visit.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are visiting Preston today. Pictured above at Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022

Speaking when the visit was announced last month, Mayor of Preston, Councillor Neil Darby, said: “We are honoured to be welcoming Their Royal Highnesses, The Earl and Countess of Wessex in September.

“As we continue to celebrate Preston’s 20 years as a city, we are looking forward to The Earl and Countess of Wessex’s visits to Preston Market and two of our beautiful green spaces, Avenham and Miller Parks, which have once again been awarded the Green Flag Award.