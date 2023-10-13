Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The owners said they were left with ‘no alternative’ but said they hoped to reopen at some point in the future when the UK’s energy crisis ‘settles down’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now that time has come as the restaurant confirms it will reopen on Saturday, October 28.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Committed to sourcing as many ingredients as possible from local producers, The Pickled Goose was rated as ‘excellent’ on Tripadvisor after receiving hundreds of glowing reviews for its ‘wonderful food’. It reopens on Saturday, October 28. (Picture by The Pickled Goose)

A month ago, The Pickled Goose published a job advertisement online as they sought a new head chef for its autumn relaunch. The role offered the successful applicant an estimated salary of £43,000.

It was one of Preston’s favoured fine dining spots before its sudden closure, as well as a popular choice for Sunday roasts and its Fish Fridays.

Committed to sourcing as many ingredients as possible from local producers, The Pickled Goose was rated as ‘excellent’ on Tripadvisor after receiving hundreds of glowing reviews for its ‘wonderful food’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A typical Sunday lunch at the restaurant featured braised blade of beef with all the trimmings for £17, while its varied menu also boasted more exotic fare such as Kentucky fried guinea fowl with spiced fries and scorched corn.

The Pickled Goose will reopen on Saturday, October 28. It has been closed for nealy a year after shutting its doors due to a 'huge increase in energy costs' on November 22, 2022 (Picture by Neil Cross / Lancashire Post)

So far, the restaurant has kept tight-lipped about its return and has not yet updated its website. The new menu is not available and bookings are not being taken at this stage.

But after teasing its return on Facebook – only posting to say “Save the date…October 28th” – it is clear that many of its former customers are eager to visit again when the doors reopen.

The Pickled Goose opened in 2019 following a £200,000 refurbishment of the site in Garstang Road, which had previously been home to The Barton Fox and The Sparling.