The Stanley Arms, next to the Guild Hall in Lancaster Road, said the decision to close was due to ‘licensing pressures’.

The lively city centre boozer announced it will close this week before reopening for a final farewell party at the weekend (Friday, October 20 and Saturday, October 21).

The pub will then close permanently, until further notice.

The Stanley Arms in Lancaster Road, Preston will close after Saturday, October 21

Management said the closure was due to ‘licensing pressures’ and added that their tenancy ends next week.

Posting on Facebook, the pub said: “We can't say what will happen next to The Stanley as we don't know at this point but there is too much pressure on ALL independent bars right now.

"This is on top of the current economic challenges with the cost of utilities and products both higher than ever....

“We will be going out in style this weekend and having a big two day party.

“Thanks for everything...Team Stanley x”