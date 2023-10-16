News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found

Preston city centre pub The Stanley Arms to close

One of Preston’s most popular pubs has announced it will close next week.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 16th Oct 2023, 12:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 12:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Stanley Arms, next to the Guild Hall in Lancaster Road, said the decision to close was due to ‘licensing pressures’.

The lively city centre boozer announced it will close this week before reopening for a final farewell party at the weekend (Friday, October 20 and Saturday, October 21).

The pub will then close permanently, until further notice.

The Stanley Arms in Lancaster Road, Preston will close after Saturday, October 21The Stanley Arms in Lancaster Road, Preston will close after Saturday, October 21
The Stanley Arms in Lancaster Road, Preston will close after Saturday, October 21
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Management said the closure was due to ‘licensing pressures’ and added that their tenancy ends next week.

Posting on Facebook, the pub said: “We can't say what will happen next to The Stanley as we don't know at this point but there is too much pressure on ALL independent bars right now.

"This is on top of the current economic challenges with the cost of utilities and products both higher than ever....

“We will be going out in style this weekend and having a big two day party.

“Thanks for everything...Team Stanley x”

Preston City Council have been approached for comment.

Related topics:PrestonGuild HallLancaster RoadFacebook