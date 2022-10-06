Every few months we revisit the Scores on the Doors website to see which businesses have achieved three five-star ratings in a row for food hygiene.

Businesses that achieve this standard are handed the ‘Elite’ status showing real consistency in this field.

At no point should the lack of an Elite award question in any way the compliance of a business who have already achieved the top rating - with many not having had chance to be inspected three times - especially given the impact of the pandemic.

Achieving this level is no mean feat, as it can take more than four years to build up three sets of top marks.

We have also recently scoured the Scores on the Doors website for the cleanest takeaways, sandwich and chip shops.

These Preston pubs, clubs and bars have all qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award:

1. Army and Navy Hotel Army and Navy Hotel / 74 Meadow Street, Preston, PR1 1TS

2. Glovers Bar Glovers Bar / 43-45 Glovers Court, Preston, PR1 3LS

3. Lane Ends Lane Ends / 442 Blackpool Road, Preston, PR2 1HX

4. Lea Gate Hotel Lea Gate Hotel / Blackpool Road, Preston, PR4 0XB