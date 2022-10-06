Preston 'elite' food hygiene: These are the cleanest pubs, clubs and bars - that have received three consecutive 5 star ratings as of September 2022
Fancy a pint? The Preston pubs, clubs and bars with the highest food hygiene standards have been revealed.
Every few months we revisit the Scores on the Doors website to see which businesses have achieved three five-star ratings in a row for food hygiene.
Businesses that achieve this standard are handed the ‘Elite’ status showing real consistency in this field.
At no point should the lack of an Elite award question in any way the compliance of a business who have already achieved the top rating - with many not having had chance to be inspected three times - especially given the impact of the pandemic.
Achieving this level is no mean feat, as it can take more than four years to build up three sets of top marks.
We have also recently scoured the Scores on the Doors website for the cleanest takeaways, sandwich and chip shops.
These Preston pubs, clubs and bars have all qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award: