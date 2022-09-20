Preston 'elite' food hygiene: These are the cleanest takeaways, sandwich and chip shops - that have received three consecutive 5 star ratings as of September 2022
The Preston takeaways, sandwich and chip shops with the best consistent food hygiene ratings have been revealed.
Every few months we revisit the Scores on the Doors website to see which businesses have achieved three five-star ratings in a row for good food hygiene.
Businesses that achieve this standard are handed the ‘Elite’ status showing showing real consistency in this field.
At no point should the lack of an Elite award question in any way the compliance of a business who have already achieved the top rating - with many not having had chance to be inspected three times - especially given the impact of the pandemic.
Achieving this level is no mean feat, as it can take more than four years to build up three sets of top marks.
These Preston takeaways, sandwich and chip shops have all qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award: