Every few months we revisit the Scores on the Doors website to see which businesses have achieved three five-star ratings in a row for good food hygiene.

Businesses that achieve this standard are handed the ‘Elite’ status showing showing real consistency in this field.

At no point should the lack of an Elite award question in any way the compliance of a business who have already achieved the top rating - with many not having had chance to be inspected three times - especially given the impact of the pandemic.

Achieving this level is no mean feat, as it can take more than four years to build up three sets of top marks.

These Preston takeaways, sandwich and chip shops have all qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award:

1. Antonio's 42 Water Lane, Preston, PR2 2NL

2. Barton Takeaway 637 Garstang Rd, Barton, Preston PR3 5DQ

3. Bill 'n' Bens Bill 'n' Bens / 25 Maitland Street, Preston, PR1 5XQ

4. Chillies 37 Blackpool Rd, Preston, PR2 6BT