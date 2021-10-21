The venue, which was part of the Yates' chain, shared the news that it would be closing for a full refurbishment and would reopen as a Slug and Lettuce on December 3.

Situated in Church Street, the pub has been serving residents for over a century, offering an extensive food menu in the day before transforming into a nightclub in the evenings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yates pub has been running in the city centre for over a century

Readers took to social media to express their varied views about the news, which will see the city centre venue transform into another branch under the Slug and Lettuce chain, first set up by entrepreneur Hugh Corbett in 1985.

Nightlife lovers reflected on past memories at the Yates' pub, which once looked very different and painted in red, including happy times with friends in decades past, adding that future nights out 'will not be the same'.

One user wrote: "A night out in Preston won’t be the same without Yates."

How the popular venue once looked

Another added: "Yates was part of our pub crawl on a Saturday night late 80s early 90s. It used to be a good night in there many moons ago."

"This used to be a brilliant pub great music spent many times on the dance floor in here" was another comment, along with: "I tell you what won’t be missed, those absolutely minging toilets!"

A spokesman for Yates Preston confirmed the news in a public post on October 19, saying that the 'rumours were true' about the refurb.

Operated by the Stonegate Pub Company, the Slug & Lettuce branch has nearly 80 bars across the UK, including one in Queen Street, Blackpool.

The current venue is to undergo a full refurbishment and reopen in December

But some readers questioned whether the brand would be a success in Preston.

One user wrote: "I can't see many in Preston paying £24 for an afternoon tea. Hopefully we will see it do well but Preston needs more affordable places. It is not the upmarket place some people in suits with no idea think it is."

And others made it clear they were not a fan of the new name, with one user commenting: "I just can't drum up enthusiasm for a place with 'slug' written over the door. It puts me off."

Another said: "What a terrible name, how embarrassing."

Others were delighted about the news, and said it was 'just what Preston needed', with others eager to try the afternoon tea and range of cocktails available.

What do you think about the news? Get in touch with us on our Facebook page and let us know your thoughts.