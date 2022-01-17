Preston architects complete work on remodelled Hoppers' club bar

The design team at Frank Whittle Partnership has completed the £50,000 refurbishment of a popular bar at Preston Grasshopper’s Lightfoot Green home.

The former Wainwright Bar in the clubhouse has been completely revamped and rebranded as ‘The 1869 Bar’, named after the year the rugby union club was founded.

Architecture, design and master planning practice FWP’s redesign has created a modern, stylish venue aimed at appealing to people living locally as well as Hoppers club members and their visitors. The 1869 Bar, which is now open, has a new glass fronted entrance, designed to make it more accessible and welcoming.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new entrance at Preston Grasshoppers designed by FWP

The FWP design has created a more contemporary, lighter feel, with a comfortable seating, modern lighting a striking colour scheme and a distinctive bar area.

David Simmons, associate partner and interior designer, at FWP, which has its headquarters in Preston, said: “Our remit was to deliver a design that would encourage greater use of the bar, both by members and local people, and not just on match days but throughout the week.

“The project represents a major investment by the rugby club and will play a key part in its strategy to expand the use of its clubhouse.

“As a Preston-based company we were delighted to be appointed to this project for Hoppers, one of the city’s best-loved sporting venues and a club with a fantastic history and place in the community.”

Inside the new 1869 bar at Preston Grasshoppers

FWP, which also has offices in Manchester and London, has a wealth of experience in the sports and leisure sector, working with clubs at all levels to make a real difference to their communities.

Recent projects that FWP has delivered include the £1.25m refurbishment of the clubhouse at Fairhaven Golf Course in Lytham. The revamp includes a new private function suite which can cater for up to 160 guests.