Preston's FWP oversees revamp of Rheged in Cumbria

Rheged visitor centre

The architecture, design and masterplanning practice has provided its full range of services for the comprehensive internal remodelling of Rheged, near Penrith.

A popular place to meet, with gallery, cafe, shops and cinema, it reopened its indoor facilities on May 17 as England’s path out of lockdown continued.

Visitors can now enjoy a range of new facilities, including a new pizzeria and café, a children’s play and creative area and a relocated art gallery.

Rheged is owned and operated by the Westmorland Family – and FWP has worked closely with its internal team on the project, which has included creating a new office for the business.

FWP’s ground floor redesign includes a new open kitchen and 100-seat pizzeria and café.

It says “particular care” was taken to ensure the new customer experience creates a warm comfortable environment.

The FWP team has been working for more than three years on the remodelling of the centre.

Another important part of the project has been the removal of extensive electric heating in the building and its transfer to a sustainable biomass energy source for heating and cooling.

David Robinson, managing partner of FWP, said: “We have built up a strong relationship with the Westmorland Family over a number of years, helping to turn their visions into reality.

“We’ve worked closely with their internal team on the Rheged project, providing our full range of services for the comprehensive remodelling of the centre.

“The work we’ve carried out adds even more to the centre’s great offer of cinema, shopping and dining in a spectacular Cumbrian setting.