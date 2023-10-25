News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Police call for Stanley Arms licence review over 'bleed-on-the-brain assault' and door supervisor breaches

An incident at a pub in Preston city centre, which left a man with a fractured skull, is one of the reasons that the operators of the venue will be brought before a panel of councillors on Thursday.
By Paul Faulkner
Published 25th Oct 2023, 18:10 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Notice was given last week that The Stanley Arms would be the subject of a premises licence review to be held by Preston City Council’s licensing sub-committee. Unusually, however, the agenda papers to accompany the meeting were not published - meaning it was not known why the hearing had been called.

Those documents have now been released just ahead of the committee gathering and they reveal the basis for the review request, which was made by Lancashire Police.

Read More
Preston pubs facing ‘kiss of death’ from licensing rules that could ruin them, i...
The Stanley Arms is currently shut - its long-term future is set to be decided by Preston city councillors this weekThe Stanley Arms is currently shut - its long-term future is set to be decided by Preston city councillors this week
The Stanley Arms is currently shut - its long-term future is set to be decided by Preston city councillors this week
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On 14th August, the force had received a report that a man had been assaulted inside the Lancaster Road premises just after midnight. According to the agenda papers, he was punched once in the face - causing him to fall backwards, hit his head on a wooden table and collapse, lying bleeding on the floor.

He was taken to hospital where it was found that he had suffered a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain.

Just a few days before that incident, the venue had been subject to an unannounced visit by the police and Preston City Council licensing officers in order to inspect door supervisor records. That revealed that the premises had “breached its licence multiple times” since additional conditions were imposed last December following a spate of ‘glassing’ attacks. Those additional rules included requiring a specific number of door supervisors to be on duty on certain days.

The Stanley Arms’ now former landlord revealed on Facebook earlier this month that the venue would be closing until further notice because of what were described as “licensing pressures”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paul Butcher, who was the premises licence holder and designated premises supervisor, has since relinquished both of those roles and an application to transfer the premises licence to Star Pubs and Bars Limited was received by the city council last week.

The licensing hearing will take place at the town hall on Thursday at 10.30am.