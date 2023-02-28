Officers will ask Preston Council to issue a formal closure notice for the Wellfield Arms in Adelphi Street at a licensing hearing next week.

The move comes after a large scale fight involving customers three weeks ago in which three people needed hospital treatment and a fourth was advised to attend A&E. It was the final straw for police who decided to act.

In the brawl several people suffered head and facial injuries - one suspected to have a fractured skull - and another was hit over the head with a glass.

The Wellfield is said by police to have the worst record for violent incidents in the area.

An investigation is still ongoing and a number of suspects were arrested. Police shut the pub down as a crime scene and then had the premises licence suspended pending a hearing before the city's licensing sub-committee.

A report to the committee reveals police have received call-outs to 190 incidents at the pub since 2009 - more than double the average for five comparable licensed premises in the area.

There were 30 reports of violence at the Wellfield, more than three times the number at the neighbouring pubs. Half of the reports of violence have come since 2019.

The temporary closure notice posted on the pub pending next week's licensing hearing.

Calling for the Wellfield's licence to be revoked, the police statement says: "The Wellfield Arms have shown a course of conduct over a considerable length of time which includes more reported violence than any other comparable premises in the ward and despite regular interventions by Amber Taverns (the owners) over a number of years, violence has not only continued, but it has escalated since 2019.

"The grounds for the summary review are that in the opinion of Lancashire Constabulary the premises is associated with serious crime and serious disorder."

Other violent incidents reported to police included the landlord suffering a broken nose after a fight broke out in the pub in February 2019. He was attacked again just two weeks later after he asked a customer to leave for smoking cannabis.

In July 2019 a customer was assaulted by a man who entered the premises and attacked him. In August 2019 a fight broke out after a group had left the pub. A month later a member of staff was assaulted. In December 2019 a fight involving two men inside the Wellfield spilled out into the street.

Police want to Wellfield's licence revoked after a long history of violence.

In March 2022 police were called after a customer lunging at another with a knife. Days later officers were summoned to deal with a fight involving more than 20 people outside the pub with others coming out to join in.

In another incident a man on a motorbike threw a brick at the building. And a heavily intoxicated woman was reported to have thrown glasses and other items at customers.

Other matters reported to the police included allegations of drug use and under-aged drinking at the pub - matters that staff were claimed to be turning a blind eye to - noise issues disturbing nearby residents and the premises remaining open beyond its licensed hours.

The Wellfield is the second Preston pub to face a licensing crackdown in just over three months due to violent incidents. The Stanley Arms was ordered to serve drinks in plastic glasses.

