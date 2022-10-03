New Winter Wonderland-themed Christmas pop-up bar to open in Leyland this year
A new Christmas-themed pop up bar will open in Leyland for the festive season.
Winter Wonderland Leyland will take over the former Barnardo's charity shop in Hough Lane and turn it into a cosy, Christmas-lodge themed bar.
Work is already taking place on the unit, opposite Iceland, which has been vacant since the charity shop closed in 2020.
An official opening date has not been confirmed at this stage, but the owners teased that it will be ‘opening very soon’.
Inside there will be four booths and four tables, together with a small bar at the rear.
Permission has also been granted for an outdoor seating area at the front, with room for six tables and around 20 people.
If used, this space would be segregated from the street by a near one-metre-tall barrier, which would create a similar and consistent frontage to that of No.55 wine bar, just two doors down.