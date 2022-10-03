Winter Wonderland Leyland will take over the former Barnardo's charity shop in Hough Lane and turn it into a cosy, Christmas-lodge themed bar.

Work is already taking place on the unit, opposite Iceland, which has been vacant since the charity shop closed in 2020.

An official opening date has not been confirmed at this stage, but the owners teased that it will be ‘opening very soon’.

Winter Wonderland Leyland will open 'very soon’ and will stay open until after Christmas and New Year's

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside there will be four booths and four tables, together with a small bar at the rear.

Permission has also been granted for an outdoor seating area at the front, with room for six tables and around 20 people.

If used, this space would be segregated from the street by a near one-metre-tall barrier, which would create a similar and consistent frontage to that of No.55 wine bar, just two doors down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Christmas-themed pop-up bar in Hough Lane, Leyland will be fully licensed and have seating for around 44 customers inside

South Ribble Borough Council has already approved opening hours of midday until 1am, seven days a week.

However, a condition imposed by the council means that use of the outdoor area will not be permitted after 10pm, “so [as] not to cause a nuisance to nearby residential properties”.

Winter Wonderland Leyland will open at the former Barnardo's charity shop in Hough Lane and turn the vacant unit into a cosy, Christmas-themed lodge with a fully-licensed bar

Advertisement Hide Ad