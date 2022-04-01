An application to convert the former Barnardo’s charity shop in Hough Lane into a dining/drinking establishment will be up for debate by South Ribble's planning committee next week.

The shop, which is now empty, is just two doors from the No 55 bar which the Bury-based Venue Group opened in 2020.

The former Barnardo's shop could become a new restaurant/bar

Applicant Ardino Kashiri says he wants to open a "small intimate restaurant" in the premises which will have late night opening six days a week.

The proposed restaurant/bar will serve food between noon and 9pm and drinks between noon and 1am every night apart from Tuesday when it will be closed.

No 55, which is next-door-but-one, also has late night drinking on five nights a week - it is closed on Monday and Tuesday.

The plans for the new premises show it will have six tables outside on the forecourt, similar to No 55. Inside there will be four booths and four tables, together with a small bar at the rear.

A planning statement to the committee next Thursday says the premises will have "seating for approximately 44 inside with a small number of seating to be located directly in front of the property for up to 20 people."