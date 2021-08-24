New Post Office opens in Higher Walton

The new Post Office opened on Friday (August 20) inside the Premier shop in Higher Walton Road, run by Mr Hiren Patel. Pic: Higher Walton Post Office

The new Post Office opened on Friday (August 20) inside the Premier shop in Higher Walton Road, run by Mr Hiren Patel.

It opened a day after the old branch in Cann Bridge Street closed on August 19, following the retirement of local Postmaster Halima Bhanji after 29 years of service to the local community.

Post Office Area Manager Joshua Cavill said: “We thank Halima for her long and dedicated service to the community. We are delighted that we have been able to seamlessly maintain Post Office service in Higher Walton at the nearby Premier Convenience store.”

It's new opening hours are Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm and Saturday, 9am to 2pm

The relocation has ensured that Post Office services are maintained for the local community, with the new branch open 6 days a week for a total of 50 hours.

It means customers in Higher Walton will now benefit from an extra eight hours of Post Office services compared with the previous store.

The old branch in Cann Bridge Street (pictured) closed on August 19, following the retirement of local Postmaster Halima Bhanji after 29 years of service to the local community