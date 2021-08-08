Higher Walton Post Office to close and relocate after 29 years serving community

The Post Office, on Cann Bridge Street, will be closing its doors on August 19 but will continue to offer services to the local community at another store.

It will operate as a ‘local style branch’, and is relocating to the Premier Store on Higher Walton Road.

The current Post Office will close its doors for the final time on August 19, with the new store opening on August 20, at 1pm.

The former Post Office served the community for almost 30 years

A spokesperson said: “The new operator will enable us to safeguard our services in the locality in the longer term and the relocation of Higher Walton Post Office will enable us to maintain a Post Office service to our customers in the local community.

“Customers will access Post Office services at a low-screened, open-plan, modern serving point that is part of the retail counter.

"Whilst the decision has already been made to move the service, we would still like views on access and the service offered at the new location. We are looking for feedback about accessibility, local community issues and anything that we can do to make life easier for our customers."

The new branch will have new opening hours, Monday – Friday from 9am – 6pm, and 9am - 2pm on Saturday, offering 50 hours of Post Office service per week, over eight hours extra than the previous store.

Customers have the opportunity to give feedback on the new service until September 17. Feedback on services and accessibility can be given online.