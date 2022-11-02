The new takeaway and delivery hut opened in Towngate, near the Tesco superstore, yesterday (Tuesday, November 1).

It takes over a unit vacated by Ladbrokes in December 2020 and marks the return of Pizza Hut to Leyland after 16 years.

The town previously had a Pizza Hut next to Tesco Extra – on the site of Leyland Cross Fish & Chips – which closed in 2006.

The new Pizza Hut delivery and takeaway opened in Towngate, Leyland on Tuesday, November 1

The new Pizza Hut is owned by Starboard Dining, which operates 27 Pizza Hut delivery stores across the UK.

The branch opens from 11.30am to 10.30pm on Monday to Thursday and stay open till 11pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Peter Blockley, from Leyland, is head of operations for the company and said he was ‘proud’ to bring the famous pizza brand back to his hometown.

He said: "Having lived in Leyland all my life, I’m proud to bring a fantastic brand and its food to a place I love.

"I’ve worked for Pizza Hut for 32 years and I now work for a company who own a large group of them, so for me to be opening one in my home town is awesome.”

The new Pizza Hut was expected to open in May, but this was reportedly delayed due to complications involving the electrics.

The company said it hoped to created seven full-time and 14 part-time jobs with the launch of its new Leyland branch.

When the doors opened for the first time on Tuesday (November 1), staff handed out flyers to local shoppers with offers on pizzas and sides.

Latest deals at Leyland Pizza Hut

- 50% off when you spend £25 or more

- £19.99 deal – 1 large pizza, 2 classic sides and 1.5L drink

- Feast for one – 1 flatbread pizza, 1 classic side and a 500ml drink

- £10, saver menu – Choose from a range of pizza favourites – any size – for £10

- £50, The Big Deal – 4 large pizzas, any 2 sides and two classic sides for £50

- £14.99, The individual deal – 1 medium pizza, any side and a 500ml drink

