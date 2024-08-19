Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A food outlet in Preston station is set for a facelift which its operators say will not harm the eatery’s listed surroundings.

Upper Crust has lodged plans for a refit of its branch on platform 4 of the concourse as part of what it describes as a “new brand concept” which is being introduced across all of its railside locations.

Preston station is a Grade II-listed building and some of its traditional features adorn the area where the baguette-serving chain now stands, close to the waiting room and the boarding point for West Coast Mainline trains to London.

Parent company SSP UK Limited has submitted plans for what it describes as a “non-structural internal fit out”, which the firm claims will “enhance the customer experience, and introduce new products to the current range”.

However, in a design document accompanying a planning application to Preston City Council, the agent acting on behalf of the firm stresses that the proposed overhaul does not involve any alterations to the listed elements of the 188-year-old station.

It adds: “Due to the station’s historic significance and the significance of this property in particular, we have agreed with our client that the existing building features should be retained in their existing state and only if required should making good works be completed - no making good works have been identified as yet.

The plans for Upper Crust follow a revamp of the Starbucks outlet at Preston station, which is also operated by SSP UK Limited. Work on that revamp - which was again prompted by the rollout of a new brand concept - began earlier this month.

The city's station was given listed status back in 1990.