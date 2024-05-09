Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Starbucks branch in Preston is set for a facelift after the proposed changes were given the nod by city planners.

The kiosk outlet at Preston railway station will be overhauled to become what the firm described in its application for planning permission as the latest “concept” design.

Documents submitted to Preston City Council state that the new-look refreshment stop - which will remain in the same location, on platform 4 - will “enhance the customer experience and introduce new products to the current range”.

The Lancashire Post asked the coffee retailer for further details about what difference customers could expect, but was told that the company does not comment on planning matters.

The new outlet will occupy a slightly larger footprint than the one it will replace, while the existing seating area will move a little closer to the platform edge.

However, a heritage statement notes that the revamp will not involve structural works or alterations to any part of the station itself, which is a Grade II-listed building.

“The existing building features should be retained in their existing state and only if required should 'making good works' be completed - no making good works have been identified as yet,” the document adds.

A report by town hall planning officers concluded that the changes would have a “neutral impact” on the station and not result in “any loss of significant views of the station building when on the platforms or from the entrance area”.

“On this basis, it is not considered that the proposed replacement kiosk will cause any harm to the appreciation of the space afforded to the platform or the historic character/significance and visual appearance of the station as a whole,” the report stated.