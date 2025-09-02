New Lidl store announces its opening date in Lancashire town

.

Lidl has confirmed an opening date for its new store in Burnley.

The Manchester Road branch will open on Thursday 4th September and the retailer is staging what it describes as a “grand opening weekend” - with free food sampling and also prizes to be won.

The outlet will be open from 8am–10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am–4pm on Sundays.

The 1,300m²store is creating up to 40 new jobs. The firm recently announced its staff nationwide will will receive £13an hour - the company’s fifth pay rise in two years.

Nick Harvey, Regional Head of Property at Lidl GB, said: “For almost two decades we have been creating Lidl fans across Burnley and are delighted to open our doors to our newest store. We’re excited to improve access for residents to our high quality and affordable products, making it even easier for households to save on their weekly shop.

“Thank you to everyone who has played a part in helping to make this store a reality. It’s always an exciting moment when we’re finally able to see our plans come to life and make a difference to local communities.”

Ahead of its latest store opening the discounter is encouraging nearby primary schools to join in the new Lidl Foodies Programme - a £500K initiative to provide teachers with free resources to help children develop a love of healthy eating.

With around 10 percent of primary schools in Great Britain already participating, local teachers who want to take part are encouraged to sign up via the National Schools Partnership website to make the most of the ready-made workshop plans.