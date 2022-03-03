New Lancashire property investment firm launches to help people invest

Adam Forsyth and Nick Jones created Switch Property Investments in Kirkham to help Lancashire people build a nest egg by buying, renovating and managing investment properties.

Nick, who worked in public relations as UK public affairs lead for a global energy company in Lancashire, and Adam, a project director and engineer, wanted to turn their passion for property into a full time business.

Both had already built up their own property portfolios and renovated a range of buildings, before launching their enterprise to help others do the same and put money into bricks and mortar for the future.

Adam Forsyth and Nick Jones of Switch Property Investments, Kirkham

They said their aim was to make it easy for clients to buy property and achieve the best possible returns on investments and the company’s goal was to build long lasting, high value relationships by listening to clients’ needs and delivering a flexible, highly personalised service.

The firm creates a personal investment plan, offers tax, legal and mortgage advice its professional partners, find the best investment properties, and renovates them cost-effectively with its trusted trades.

Nick said: “People think it is ‘risky’ investing their hard-earned money somewhere other than their bank or building society, when in actual fact the biggest risk you can take is not investing your money, assuming it is invested wisely.

"Inflation is on the rise and the value in real terms of people’s hard-earned savings is going down, with interest rates not keeping pace with inflation. Inflation and low interest rates are negatively impacting people, which is why we want to help people combat these and achieve fantastic returns on their investments.”

Adam said: “Most people we meet know they should invest in property and generally want to. Often, they have not acted because they don’t know where to start or have heard negative stories. There is no denying that property can be a lot of work and doesn’t work out for everyone, but this is why we started Switch Property Investments.