The new coffee shop was expected to open last Friday (April 29), but had to be pushed back due to roadworks outside the store on the A6 Preston Road.

But Starbucks has confirmed it will now go ahead with the grand opening tomorrow morning, creating 16 new jobs.

The drive-thru - situated just half a mile from the town centre – will open seven days a week, from 6.30am to 9pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 9pm on Saturdays and 7.30am to 9pm on Sundays.

The new Starbucks drive-thru opens in Preston Road, Chorley tomorrow (Friday, May 6). Pic credit: Getty Images

Twenty parking spaces will be available at the front of the store and cycle storage will also be available.

Customers will enter the drive-thru from Preston Road and exit onto Chorley Hall Road.

The new branch is owned and operated by Lancashire-based EG Group, the largest Starbucks franchisee in the UK, with more than 140 stores.

A Starbucks spokesman said: “We can confirm that a Starbucks store will open in Chorley on Friday, May 6.

"Operated by Starbucks licensee, EG Group, the store will create 16 new jobs.

"The store has a contemporary design, offering customers the opportunity to enjoy a delicious cup of coffee and relax with comfortable seating and free Wi-Fi.

"Those looking to recharge while on the go can also use the convenient drive-thru lane.”