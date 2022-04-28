Uppercrust Peri Peri & Fried Chicken in Eaves Lane was told improvements were needed after a food safety inspection on Monday, March 28.

A report published by the Food Standards Agency advised that improvements were necessary in relation to hygienic food handling, including the preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage of chicken.

It added that ‘major improvements’ were needed for the management of food safety, such as having checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat and evidence that staff know about food safety.

But after an inspection of the kitchen and facilities, the food safety officer was satisfied that staff and management were doing a good job in keeping the takeaway clean.

The Council officer took into consideration a number of essential requirements – including appropriate ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control - and found that standards were ‘good’ throughout.

But in summary, the inspector concluded that Uppercrust Peri Peri & Fried Chicken must improve its standards ahead of its next inspection.

Chorley Council has been asked to provide the food safety officer’s full report.

The takeaway was approached for comment.

How do food safety inspector’s judge a business?

Following a hygiene inspection, a business is rated from zero to five, with five representing a very good premises and zero for those that need urgent improvement.

Businesses which are given low ratings must make urgent or major improvements to hygiene standards.