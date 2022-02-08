It was a miserable Monday for some motorists

Preston roadworks: 18 pictures of miserable motorists as Ringway road closures cause traffic chaos

There was traffic misery in Preston on Monday as the Ringway roadworks began.

By Adam Lord
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 11:24 am

They are set to continue for two months, although Lancashire County Council hopes problems will ease as motorists get used to the diversions and closures.

Our pictures below from photographer Neil Cross show the extent of the issues in the city centre however.

Read our report on the opening day of the roadworks HERE

1.

Saeid Hendi was one of those impacted by the roadworks

2.

Taxi driver Naveed Afzal said the delays could mean higher fares for customers because of the time cabs spend stuck in traffic.

3.

Bill Watt, from Blackburn, drove into Preston at the height of the congestion to try and drop his son off at the city's railway station to catch a London train. But in the end the lad had to jump out near the bus station and run across the city centre to get his train just in time.

4.

Workers discussing what's next for the Ringway works

