Plans for a long-awaited Miller & Carter steakhouse in Preston have been scrapped.

The steakhouse chain had set its sights on opening a new restaurant on the Eastway Hub retail development, which opened near Broughton roundabout in Fulwood in 2020.

In 2019, Miller & Carter confirmed that an application had been submitted for the steakhouse on a vacant plot of land next to the retail park’s entrance in Eastway.

A spokesman for Miller & Carter said: "We have submitted an application to open a new Miller & Carter restaurant at the Eastway Hub development in Preston.

What the new Miller & Carter restaurant might have looked like at the Eastway Retail Hub, Fulwood

"This is a fantastic opportunity for Miller & Carter and we look forward to providing Preston with the best steak experience they’re renowned for across the UK."

It was to be Preston’s first Miller & Carter with the chain among the first brands to be named by developers as proposed tenants for the retail park, along with Aldi and Costa Coffee.

In 2018, the restaurant chain had also announced that the city was one of its "priority locations" going forward, with the Eastway restaurant expected to open in 2020.

But work on the site failed to commence and the Lancashire Post can now confirm plans for the restaurant have been withdrawn indefinitely.

Miller & Carter say they scrapped plans for a new restaurant at Eastway Retail Hub, off Eastway in Fulwood. (Picture by Savills Manchester)

A spokesperson for Miller & Carter told the Post there were “no plans” for a branch at the Fulwood site or elsewhere in the Preston area.

The nearest Miller & Carter restaurants are in Lytham, Poulton and Parbold.

What will open instead of Miller & Carter?

It is not known at this stage whether other restaurant chains are considering a move onto the Eastway Hub retail park.