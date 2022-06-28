The Festival is running for a total of 10 nights, starting with Diana Ross on Tuesday, June 28 and ending with Paul Weller on Sunday, July 10.

Over that period, Lytham will welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors and the boost for trade they will bring, now and in terms of promoting Lytham’s profile, will provide a massive lift for the Fylde economy.

Lytham’s premier hotel the Clifton Arms has long had all its 48 rooms fully booked for the Festival period, while many of its function rooms are also already spoken for.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General manager Adam Draper said: “The rooms sold very quickly after the dates were announced.

"After an absence of a few years and location of the property it has proven a popular choice as we welcome both past and new customers to enjoy the Festival whether at the event or from our new terrace.”

Andrew Whitaker, who owns the Mode hotels in Lytham Square and St Annes, is also expecting a very busy time but says there are still vacancies for some nights and has detected a more cautious approach than in previous years from customers, because of the current economic situation.

He said: "We have people coming who booked for the Festival in 2020 when it was called off, but there is also more sign of people perhaps not staying as long as they used to.”

As far as other hospitality and general business is concerned, Suzanne Taylor, chairman of the Lytham Business Partnership, said: “We’re very much looking forward to the return of this high-profile and professionally run event.

“Coming as it does post-pandemic, and with national and international pressures on businesses and families, we are so ready for a joyous time for locals and visitors alike.

“While some of the feel-good factor will result in more trade in the town, we recognise not all businesses will benefit immediately from the increased footfall.