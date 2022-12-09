The newly revamped LOST Bar and Pizzeria (formerly known as Once Was Lost) has this week opened its doors hoping to spread a little Christmas cheer with a 25% off beer and wine offer that runs right through to December 25. Tucked away on Market Street West just off the university end of Friargate, the bar has a new look after significant investment.

LOST’S new owner Ben Casey, who may be remembered for redesigning Deepdale Stadium in the mid 1990s, said, “LOST is a real gem. Based in a row of weaver’s cottages which is one of the oldest buildings in Preston gives it a quality of its own.” Adding a new conservatory and outdoor terrace, designed by Casey’s former business partners Jeremy and Rebecca Rowlands, make it a unique addition to the centre of Preston.

“The main problem to overcome is one of awareness,” said Casey, “We’re forty yards off Friargate but it’s surprising how many people don’t know that it exists. We’re hoping our 25/25 opening offer will put that right. Lost really has to be experienced to be fully appreciated. And, of course, a tiny piece of seasonal good news in times when it’s hard to come by never goes amiss.”

LOST will also be bringing a new style of pizza to Preston. Described as Neo-Neapolitan, by LOST’s Pizzaiolo Charlie, this is a modern twist on the original classic pizza, created in Naples. The dough is all freshly made on site and cold fermented for 3 days, giving the pizzas a beautifully airy quality with a leopard skin patterned crust. All pizzas have a range of high quality ingredients for the toppings, with vegetarian and vegan options available.

Along with its new neighbour, Chain House Brewery and Tap Room, Ben Casey sees this as the first two pieces of a jig-saw that he hopes will transform what is a neglected and unloved part of Preston City Centre and turn it into a social and cultural destination.

Indian fast-casual concept diner Oodles will also open on Friargate next week.

