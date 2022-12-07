WHAT IS OODLES?

Oodles will be launching its 36th branch in Preston next week. The fast-casual diner will be bringing its unique concept with Eastern-inspired flavours and spices. Oodles already has branches across the country with a loyal customer base and are quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing fusion franchises. Historically their launches prove to be very popular with locals residents, keen to get the first taste of their dishes at a discounted rate and meet their famous stilt walking mascot. Customers are advised to prepare for changes in weather and the prospect of queuing due to popularity. Oodles Preston will be certified by the Halal Monitoring Committee (HMC).

WHERE IS IT AND WHEN DOES IT OPEN?

Inside the new Preston Oodles store opening on Friargate

Oodles will open Preston on Wednesday December 14 at 51-52 Friargate, PR1 2AT, a prominent corner location in Preston city centre. The first 100 customers will receive a free Oodles box on launch day.

WHO RUNS IT?

Oodles is a family business which was initially established in Leicester, and spearheaded by Mohammed and Ismail; two brothers who spotted a gap in the market in 2010 - the lack of freshly cooked fusion and Eastern-inspired food. With a focal point on open live kitchens and a relaxed atmosphere, the Oodles brand today has become synonymous with providing freshly cooked fusion and Eastern-inspired food across the country. Oodles have gone from strength to strength and have now reached 36 branches across the UK, including; London, Birmingham, Manchester, and many more cities with a demand for Halal Indo-Chinese food. The Oodles brand is a much sought-after franchise that’s evolving and growing at a rapid rate. Oodles will continue to see growth and expansion throughout 2022 with a further 15 branches planned as part of the brand expansion, in the new year.

WHAT’S ON THE MENU?

Options on the menu range from traditional Chinese favourites including sweet and sour chicken, chilli chicken to Malaysian chicken and Katsu vegetable curry, to Schezuan beef stir fry, with plenty of sides choices.

WHERE CAN I FIND MORE INFORMATION?

You can look the website at www.oodleschinese.com

