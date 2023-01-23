Towngate Social Club, near Tesco Extra, shut its doors on Friday (January 20) after serving the local community for decades.

Management said the club had struggled to get customers through the doors in recent months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is simply not financially viable to continue,” they said in an announcement on the club’s Facebook page.

The Towngate Social Club in Leyland closed permanently on Friday, January 20

Full statement

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the club said: “The Towngate club will be closing from January 20 permanently. It’s with great sadness we have to do this.

"There are a few issues behind this for the sudden announcement, the main issue is due to how quiet the club is through the week and most Fridays and Saturdays...it is simply not financially viable to continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have tried extremely hard to turn this around, however the club has only survived through any events held, or Sundays, which have always been successful.

"The rest of the week, it’s basically not worth opening up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With rising utilities and other increases, the club simply cannot operate without making a loss weekly.

"We will be leaving the club on the January 31; in between that it will give us a chance to sort all the things out in the club, so there will be someone about at the club, but will not be trading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m sure everyone understands the reasons that have been communicated, and are sure it’s with sadness to you all. But it cannot continue.

"During our time here, The Club and its members have made some great friendships that will always last - we absolutely thank everyone of you for all your support given to the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Any new members within the past 8 weeks will be refunded money back, just contact the usual booking number and we will arrange to meet you at the club.

"Thank you to all members for some great memories and good laughs, and support you have given.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure came as a shock to members who regularly visited the club.

"Truly sorry,” said one member. “Sundays at the club were very special with a great atmosphere from wonderful people who knew how to enjoy themselves. Sundays wont be the same.”

Advertisement Hide Ad