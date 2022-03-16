HSBC said it is shutting the branches because more customers are switching to online banking.

The move, which could hit around 400 workers across the branches, is the latest in a flurry of closure announcements by the UK’s biggest banks.

Last year, the bank announced 82 closures, including its Chorley branch which shut in July 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leyland branch of HSBC will close permanently on Tuesday, August 16

HSBC has confirmed that the Leyland branch in Hough Lane will close its doors on Tuesday, August 16.

When it shuts, customers in Leyland and Chorley will have to travel to the nearest remaining branches in either Preston, Wigan or Blackburn

The bank said efforts will be made to redeploy its Leyland staff to one of these three branches, whilst another 400 affected staff across the country will be given new roles within 15 miles of their homes.

Why is the Leyland branch closing?

HSBC says less than 50% of its customers now regularly use it branch network, with footfall dropping sharply over the past five years.

Jackie Uhi, head of HSBC UK’s branch network, said: “The way people bank is changing – something the pandemic has accelerated.

“Our branches continue to support people with their more complex banking needs, but the way we can do this has also evolved, with the addition of banking hubs, community pop ups and continued use of the Post Office network.

“Rather than a one-size-fits-all branch approach, it’s an approach built around the way different customers are choosing to bank in different areas.

“We know that the majority of our customers have a preference to do much of their day-to-day banking online or via mobile, so we’re removing locations where we have another branch nearby, and where there is a significant reduction in customers using face-to-face branch servicing.

“This will enable us to invest in locations where our customers are continuing to utilise the branch network, including updating technology and refurbishing branches.”

It said the move was part of a wider “transformation programme” which will see it launch community pop-ups, new self-service machines and digital support for customers.

The group will also refurbish branches in key locations, which it said will enable the bank to better support customers’ digital banking needs.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.