The Cookie Jar served its last sandwiches and cakes on Monday, October 31, before permanently shutting its shop in Golden Hill Lane.

Co-owner Sharon Whiteside, 49, said the decision to shut the cafe was made with ‘great sadness and regret’.

Sharon and her business partner Kerry Telford have been running The Cookie Jar since taking over the business four years ago.

Sharon Whiteside, co-owner of The Cookie Jar in Golden Hill, Leyland

Close friends since childhood, the Leyland pair said they dreamed of owning a coffee shop together for years and grabbed the chance to make The Cookie Jar their own when it came on the market in 2018.

The pair refurbished the cafe and The Cookie Jar became a popular venue for Afternoon Teas, but Sharon and Kerry say the future of the business is now online.

They are still available for catering, including baby showers, weddings, birthdays and other celebrations, and their afternoon teas can be delivered to your home or other venues.

Kerry Telford and Sharon Whiteside owners of The Cookie Jar, Golden Hill, Leyland after they took over the cafe in 2018

In a notice to customers on Facebook, they said: “It is with great sadness and regret and after much thought that we have had to make the very tough decision to close the shop from the 31st October.

"From the 1st November we are taking The Cookie Jar online and we will have a brand new base and brand new phone number, so you will still be able to enjoy our afternoon teas which are going to be available for collection or delivery.”

They added: "You choose the venue and we will provide your afternoon tea, including stands.

The Cookie Jar in Golden Hill Lane, Leyland has permanently closed

“We still offer outside catering, including corporate lunches, dessert tables, graze tables, boards and boxes.”

For more information on Sharon and Kerry’s catering services, visit The Cookie Jar on Facebook.

More Leyland businesses shut up shop

The closure of The Cookie Jar comes just two weeks after another Leyland business – Dipz Donuts in Towngate – announced it will close at the end of the year.

Owner Yusuf Lambat, 44, said he will be forced to close his Leyland store after the business struggled with the cost of living crisis, including spiralling energy bills, staff wages and ingredient prices.