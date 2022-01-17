Landmark Fylde coast pub reopens after £100,000 revamp

The Fairhaven, on the corner of Marine Drive and Clifton Drive, has been given a face lift, just three years since a similar six figure sum was spent on it.

The pub, which employs 17, has has been refreshed with what owners The Stonegate pub company said was an eclectic modern décor with a blend of modern and traditional combine to create a warm, welcoming environment.

It said that outside, the traditional picnic-style tables have been renewed and refurbished.

The company has also revamped the food offering there including afternoon tea, if pre-booked, with a traditional version with scones, a selection of sandwiches and desserts or a Tipsy Afternoon Tea with the same afternoon tea favourites plus two glasses of prosecco or cocktails per person.

Food is served from 10am to 9pm daily and local cask ales and craft ciders are available.

Lisa McCabe, general manager, said: “I am so excited about the future of The Fairhaven. The team love the pub’s new look and can’t wait to show people around whenever someone walks through the door. The new menu is delicious and truly has something for everybody.

“It is a new chapter and I cannot wait to see the pub go from strength to strength. We are delighted to welcome guests, events and the local community again.”

In October 2016 the pub was suddenly closed and did not reopen until June 2019 when it was under the stewardship of Robert Benson and Gina

Mancini, who took the pub from then owners Enterprise Inns and refurbished it.

The pub was hit badly in the first coronavirus lockdown and could not reopen in 2020 with staff being laid off.