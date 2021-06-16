Lancashire hair studio signs up Blackpool woman as its first salon director

Jane Devlin has joined Kersey Hairdressing in Grimsargh as its first salon director.

She will be responsible for ushering in a raft of changes aimed at taking the quarter-century old business to new heights.

The 35 year old from Blackpool has worked in hairdressing for the last two decades, starting out as a trainee before qualifying as a stylist.

Jane Devlin of Blackpool who has joined John Kersey's hair studio in Grimsargh

She then went on to manage a number of salons for a global hairdressing brand that first came to the UK in 1990 and has since grown to more than 80 locations nationwide.

Jane said: “I was quickly attracted to joining Kersey Hairdressing. It’s a fabulous, very well appointed salon in a great location, surrounded by lots of new housing development which means there’s huge scope to attract new clients.

"John and his team have done an exceptional job over the years, laying fantastic foundations which I hope to now build on, making the salon not just somewhere people come for a haircut but for an experience too.”

John Kersey opened the Grimsargh Salon in 1996 after successfully building and selling a large, independent regional chain of hairdressers. He was trained by world-renowned hair stylist Vidal Sassoon.

Jane at work