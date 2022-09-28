IKEA announced on Wednesday (September 28) it would be collaborating with Tesco to to launch click-and-collect points in the grocer’s car parks.

The Swedish homewares giant said the expansion of its Collect Near You service would provide customers with more “convenient, accessible, and affordable collection services”.

In a first for the UK, the service will launch in Blackburn on October 10, followed by a gradual rollout of six further pilot sites in Doncaster, Cambridge, Dereham, Bolton, Stockport, and Liverpool later this year.

IKEA announced it would be collaborating with Tesco in an exciting new test-and-trial to provide customers with more convenient, accessible, and affordable collection services across the UK. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service will allow customers to collect their IKEA order for free on orders over £200, or £10 for all other purchases.

Julie Carr, Fulfilment and Multichannel Network Manager, IKEA UK & Ireland, says: “We are proud to be collaborating with Tesco to test-and-trial more convenient, accessible, and affordable collection services in the UK across a number of key locations.

“This collaboration recognises that in an ever-changing retail environment, there is an opportunity to work together to bring IKEA closer to the many people.”

The concept has already been trialled in Denmark and Portugal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How does it work?

When placing an order online, customers will go through the usual checkout option and select the Collect Near You service for their local Tesco.

Following IKEA click and collect signage within the Tesco car parks, customers will arrive at a designated Collect Near You pick-up point at their chosen date and time, and meet with a delivery driver and vehicle who will hand their order over to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which stores are trialling the service?

A full list of Collect Near You points in collaboration with Tesco this year is as follows:

- Tesco Blackburn Superstore

- Tesco Doncaster Extra

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Tesco Cambridge Newmarket Road Superstore

- Tesco Dereham Extra

- Tesco Bolton Horwich Extra

- Tesco Stockport Extra

Advertisement Hide Ad